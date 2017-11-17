Warm Brussels sprout salad with grapes and walnuts by Ritual on Main

Whitney Graham Carter, owner of Ritual on Main in downtown Jacksonville, shares this simple, unique salad idea that is a great replacement for the typical cold tossed salad. This warm salad has a nice crunch from the heart-healthy walnuts, and a touch of sweetness from the grapes.

Warm Brussels sprout salad with grapes and walnuts

1/4 c olive oil

1 1/2 - 2 lbs Brussels sprouts

2 c red globe grapes

handful of walnut halves

coarse sea salt

balsamic vinegar

Cut Brussels sprouts in half.( I cut the ends off first) add olive oil to big baking sheet.

Arrange sprouts, grapes, and walnut pcs on pan. Stir to coat with oil. Sprinkle w salt.

Bake @ 400 for 30 min, stirring halfway thru.

Watch not to burn.

When ready, take out, add a little more salt, splash on balsamic vinegar and serve.



