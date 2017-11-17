Tyler police responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Hwy 64, NW Loop 323

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle wreck.
The wreck occurred on Highway 64 W and NW Loop 323 in Tyler.
Tyler police, Tyler fire, and EMS are on scene. Injuries are not known at this time.
Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.
