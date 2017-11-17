Silver Alert continues for Dallas man

A Silver Alert, issued for a Dallas man, is continuing at this time.

David Lee Reed, of Dallas, is still reported to be missing.

The Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 15.

Reed is said to be in a Black Kia Sorrento with TX license plate number CML4617.

If you happen to see Reed you are asked to contact emergency officials immediately.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.