Adoption Day a big day for Beverly Bass

Beverly Bass is not only a decent amateur photographer, she also knows a thing or two about adoption. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

National Adoption Day is Nov. 18, but it came a day early in Smith County.

Nine children were adopted into their forever families at the Green Acres Baptist Church. Even though it was done in a church, not a courtroom, the adoptions were legally binding. So many family members wanted to be there in person that the courtroom was just too small.

Seven of the nine adoptions were handled by one Longview attorney. Beverly Bass has been involved in adoption cases for decades, and even though she’s not big on the spotlight, we decided it was time she received a little public recognition.

Bass is pretty familiar with the adoption story by now, but she likes the last page the best. And on Smith County’s recognition of National Adoption Day, many stories ended in a single event.

“These are going to be the families that have come together, either foster families or even kinship placements that don’t want these children to stay in foster care, so they adopt these children to make them part of a forever family,” Bass said.

She likes the fact that multiple adoptions, receptions, and parties are all held in the same spot for the first time: Green Acres Baptist Church.

“They try to have it in a place where everybody can be in one big room, and make it a little more comfortable atmosphere,” Bass explained.

The room was close to capacity, but it certainly didn’t bother anyone.

“There is not any sad here today. This is a very happy day for all of us,” Bass said.

Beverly has been practicing law for 35 years.

“I think that I remember doing my first adoption at least 25 years ago,” Bass revealed. “It’s much happier than criminal and thank goodness I don’t do criminal."

She has no plans for retirement.

“If I can still mentally do it, they’ll just bring me in in a wheelchair,” Bass grinned.

It’s easy to see why. She’s surrounded by “happy faces, everybody’s smiling, that’s what it’s all about,” Bass added.

The thousands of adoptions she’s been part of multiplied by the extended families is a whole bunch of smiles. It would be tough to give up that job.

Attorney Beverly Bass says that holding the adoptions at a larger facility helps bring adopting into the public consciousness and adds that she thinks you’re never too old to adopt.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.