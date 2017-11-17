Here is your Red Zone Friday night lights forecast - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Here is your Red Zone Friday night lights forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Here is your Red Zone, High School Football Playoff Edition forecast for this evening. Mostly Cloudy skies, warm and very windy conditions are likely. No rain is forecast for this evening, so that is some good news. Southwesterly winds at 12-25 mph with a few higher gusts are expected. Enjoy your evening and Good Luck!!!

