Upshur County man sentenced for 2015 sexual assault

Upshur County District Attorney:

Shanon Carroll Wiess, 48, of Gladewater, Texas, pled guilty this morning to the first-degree felony offense of Sexual Assault, which occurred in Upshur County on August 28, 2015. The Court presided over by the Honorable Lauren Parish, also made an affirmative finding that the Mr. Weiss used or displayed a deadly weapon during the commission of the offense. The adult female victim, also of Gladewater, approved of the plea agreement.

The Court sentenced Mr. Weiss to 55 years in prison. Due to the nature of the offense, Mr. Weiss must serve at least one-half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, making him 76 years old before he can be released. As a condition of the plea, Mr. Weiss waived his right to appeal. The State was represented by Billy W. Byrd and First Assistant Ms. Sarah Lyn Cooper. The defendant was represented by Longview attorney, Mr. Scott Novy.

Mr. Weiss and the adult female victim were not strangers. In fact, the two had struck up a friendship through a local recovery group. On August 28, 2015, Mr. Weiss offered to drive the defendant home after a meeting. However, Mr. Weiss changed his mind as they approached the destination. He displayed a pocket knife and told the victim he did not want to be alone. Although uninjured by the knife, the display alone left the victim feeling helpless and terrified for her safety. Throughout the next twenty-four hours, Mr. Weiss drove to multiple locations throughout Gregg and Upshur Counties, where he raped the victim repeatedly. He later released her at the Warren City Hall, which is located off of George Richey Road.

Opening statements were to begin Monday morning, with the trial to conclude Tuesday. At that time, the jury could have sentenced Mr. Weiss to life in prison. However, for parole purposes, Mr. Weiss would have been eligible for parole in thirty years. With the 55-year plea agreement, Mr. Weiss’s sentence is final, with no option to appeal his decision to plead guilty. It is likely that Mr. Weiss will never be released from prison.

Gregg County Investigator Roy Nixon led this investigation as it initially began in Gregg County. Later, Upshur County Investigator Freddie Fitzgerald joined in the investigation. Through the cooperation of these agencies, Shanon Carroll Wiess was apprehended and justice was delivered today.