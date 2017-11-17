Brownsboro High student arrested on child porn charge

Brownsboro ISD police have arrested a Chandler man accused of showing nude images of an underage girl to other students in school.

Braden C. Molloy, 18, is charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography. He has posted a $15,000 bail.

Brownsboro ISD Chief of Police Chad Wilhelm said the investigation began on Nov. 10, when they learned that an adult male student had child porn and was trying to show it to other students.

After interviewing several witnesses, ISD police got a warrant for Molloy and arrested him on Thursday.

Wilhelm said Molloy gave permission for officers to search his phone and they were able to find the images of the 15-year old girl.

“This is obviously not something we’re going to tolerate in or around Brownsboro ISD,” Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm said his office is investigating other potential criminal allegations against Molloy.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.