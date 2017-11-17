Fire crews responding to structure fire in Mineola area, no fatalities

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Wood County.

The fire was reported at a residence in the 1,000 block of CR 2774.

The Wood County fire marshal tells KLTV he can confirm at this time that there are no fatalities. Damage to the structure is not yet known at this time.

Details are limited. KLTV will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we learn more.

