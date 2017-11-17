Tyler man arrested after throwing rock, injuring another

A Tyler man has been arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly threw a rock at another man.

The incident happened Thursday at the intersection of Center and Locust Street in Tyler, where an officer noticed the two men fighting.

Francisco Sanchez-Luciano was arrested after the victim told police he had been attacked with a rock. The victim also told police he thought his leg was broken and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sanchez-Luciano allegedly tried to pick a fight with the victim, but the victim refused. Sanchez-Luciano then left and returned again, picked up the rock and threw it at the man, and a fight ensued.

The responding officer broke up the fight and placed Sanchez-Luciano in custody. He is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.