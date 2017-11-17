Gun Barrel City man accused of posing as music, sports stars to get SWAG

A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of setting up email accounts and posing as professional musicians and baseball players in order to get free merchandise to promote different companies.

Michael Glenn Barnes, 36, is charged with 29 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of mail fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to the text of the indictment, Barnes “falsely represented himself to be someone else, and sought to falsely obtain goods and merchandise.”

Barnes created Gmail accounts in the names of musical bands and sports teams in the email account names to reach out to representatives of sellers and manufacturers of various commercial goods from all over the US, according to the indictment.

Beginning on May 3, 2015, Barnes contacted an employee of Rawlings Sports Goods Co., located in St. Louis, and claimed to be “B.B.,” a professional baseball player in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and requested two baseball gloves, valued at approximately $900, to be shipped to his home in Gun Barrel City, according to the indictment.

Among the dozens of other instances, the indictment lists the following allegations:

July 11, 2015: Barnes contacted an employee of Schecter Guitars in Sun Valley, Calif. and claimed to be “S.H.,” the tour manager for the band Three Days Grace and requested a loaner guitar for an upcoming photoshoot. On July 29, the employee shipped a Schecter Solo II Platinum guitar and carry case, valued at $1,199 to Barnes’ home.

Aug. 6, 2015: Barnes emailed Rawlings and claimed to be a baseball player in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He requested a baseball glove which he would use in his expected call-up to the major leagues.

Aug. 30, 2015: Barnes emailed Martin Guitar & Company, located in Nazareth, Penn., and claimed to be a member of the band Drowning Pool. He requested a black composite cutaway acoustic guitar, valued at $440, to be used in a Rolling Stone magazine shoot.

Oct. 11, 2015: Barnes emailed Paul Reed Smith Guitars, located in Stevensville, Maryland, and claimed to be a member of the band Red. He requested the company provide him guitars which would be used in a Rolling Stone magazine photo shoot.

May 11, 2016: Barnes emailed Paul Reed Smith Guitars and claimed to be a member of the band Of Mice & Men and requested guitars which would be used in a live demo YouTube video shoot. On May 15, the company shipped two guitars, valued at $2,328, and one guitar amplifier, valued at $1,649, to Barnes’ home.

July 27, 2016: Barnes emailed JL Audio, located in Miramar, Florida, and claimed to be a member of the band Memphis May Fire and requested a speaker and amplifier products, and other merchandise valued at $1,250, which would be used in an upcoming photoshoot with Rolling Stone magazine and in planned music videos.

March 27, 2017: Barnes emailed Martin Guitar & Company and claimed to be a member of the band Red. He requested a guitar, valued at $999, which be used in an acoustic DVD photo shoot, as well as a recording session in Dallas.

April 5, 2017: Barnes emailed Controlling the Game Inc., located in Bronx and claimed to be a player for the Texas Rangers. He requested baseball gloves and other products, which he claimed would be used in games, thus garnering positive publicity and promotion for the company. On April 6, the company shipped three baseball gloves and a baseball bag, with a value of $1,650, to Barnes’ home.

July 19, 2017: Barnes emailed Ibanez Guitars, located in Bensalem, Penn., and claimed to be a member of Eli Young Band and requested a guitar which would be used in a Rolling Stone shoot.

Barnes was indicted on the charge on Oct. 26. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday and is being held there without bond. He has a detention hearing set for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

