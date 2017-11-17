Police looking for locker-room thief that allegedly stole from two Tyler schools

Tyler Police:

Tyler Police needs your assistance in identifying this suspect who is responsible for a series of thefts at T.K. Gorman and All Saints School.

On November 14, a B/M suspect gained entry into the gym by telling a student that he was there to work on the floors. Once inside the building the suspect went to the boys’ locker room and stole several cell phones and personal belongings. On November 15, the suspect used the same story to gain entry into the All Saints locker room and steal the same type of items.

If you recognize this suspect or vehicle please contact Detective Michelle Brock 903-535-0122, or call Tyler Smith-County CrimeStoppers at 903-597-2833.