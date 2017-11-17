East Texas Food Bank hosts "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"

The East Texas Food Bank is hosting a viewing of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving at Bergfeld Park Amphitheatre in Tyler Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Snacks, including popcorn, pretzels, jelly beans, toast, and water, will be served.

Nutrition tips will also be provided to help children gain the knowledge and motivation to make healthy choices.

Peanut Butter donations will be accepted.

