Convicted felon arrested for meth, firearm violations in Henderson County

A convicted felon was arrested and charged with illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine after a routine traffic stop in Henderson County.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Corey Jason Jones, 43, of Murchison was arrested after being pulled over for an expired vehicle registration around midnight Thursday. Hillhouse said Jones' driver's license had also been suspended.

During the stop, the deputy discovered a glass pipe with white residue believed to meth and a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance in the vehicle.

Jones' also had a rifle in the vehicle, according to Hillhouse.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

