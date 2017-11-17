Friday's Weather: Warm and breezy. A Lake Wind Advisory in effect. Afternoon high temperatures near 80 degrees

Happy Friday, East Texas! A very mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Mostly cloudy for part of the day today with some clearing clouds by afternoon. Today will be warm and breezy. South winds will gust up to 20-25 mph and afternoon high temperatures will reach near 80 degrees. More clouds roll in overnight as a cold front approaches with temperatures falling into the mid-60s by tomorrow morning. The cold front moves through East Texas Saturday morning with only a slight chance for a few showers. Skies will gradually clear behind the front with blustery north winds and falling temperatures. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s and only reaching the lower 60s by afternoon. Much of next week looks nice and cool with another cold front bringing in a reinforcing shot of cooler air just in time for the holiday.

