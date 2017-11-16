Week 1 Playoff Scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 1 Playoff Scores

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Here are results from Week 1 of playoffs.

Thursday's Results


4A

Carthage 46
Huffman-Hargrave 10

Liberty-Eylau 49
Brownsboro 35

Kilgore 49
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0


3A

Newton 58
Arp 0

West Rusk 42
Corrigan-Camden 7

Waskom 42
Hemphill 18

Edgewood 49
Hooks 14

New Diana 47
Winona 42


2A

Bogata Rivercrest 57
Hawkins 13

Tenaha 74
Colmesneil 0

Timpson 57
Hull-Daisetta 36

Iola 51
Mt. Enterprise 0

Kerens 48
Linden-Kildare 20

Wolfe City 21
Union Grove 20


1A

Union Hill 56
Fannindel 6

