Week 1 Playoff Scores

Here are results from Week 1 of playoffs.
Thursday's Results
4A
Carthage 46
Huffman-Hargrave 10
Liberty-Eylau 49
Brownsboro 35
Kilgore 49
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
3A
Newton 58
Arp 0
West Rusk 42
Corrigan-Camden 7
Waskom 42
Hemphill 18
Edgewood 49
Hooks 14
New Diana 47
Winona 42
2A
Bogata Rivercrest 57
Hawkins 13
Tenaha 74
Colmesneil 0
Timpson 57
Hull-Daisetta 36
Iola 51
Mt. Enterprise 0
Kerens 48
Linden-Kildare 20
Wolfe City 21
Union Grove 20
1A
Union Hill 56
Fannindel 6
