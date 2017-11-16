Forever families

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the latest, big sexual scandal to come out of Washington. What's next for Senator Al Franken after an incriminating photo came out.
Adoption success stories take center stage in East Texas. Tonight at 10, meet the families celebrating Adoption Day and the new loves of their lives.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is in the First Alert Weather Center, putting together a new forecast for you. He'll let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live this coming weekend and beyond.
Here is your Red Zone, High School Football Playoff Edition forecast for this evening.More >>
Here is your Red Zone, High School Football Playoff Edition forecast for this evening.More >>
Upshur County District Attorney: Shanon Carroll Wiess, 48, of Gladewater, Texas, pled guilty this morning to the first-degree felony offense of Sexual Assault, which occurred in Upshur County on August 28, 2015.More >>
Upshur County District Attorney: Shanon Carroll Wiess, 48, of Gladewater, Texas, pled guilty this morning to the first-degree felony offense of Sexual Assault, which occurred in Upshur County on August 28, 2015.More >>
Brownsboro ISD police have arrested a Chandler man accused of showing nude images of an underage girl to other students in school.More >>
Brownsboro ISD police have arrested a Chandler man accused of showing nude images of an underage girl to other students in school.More >>
Traffic is delayed following a 3 vehicle accident located at the 300th block of East Hawkins Parkway in Longview.More >>
Traffic is delayed following a 3 vehicle accident located at the 300th block of East Hawkins Parkway in Longview.More >>