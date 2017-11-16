Forever families

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the latest, big sexual scandal to come out of Washington. What's next for Senator Al Franken after an incriminating photo came out.

Adoption success stories take center stage in East Texas. Tonight at 10, meet the families celebrating Adoption Day and the new loves of their lives.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is in the First Alert Weather Center, putting together a new forecast for you. He'll let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live this coming weekend and beyond.

