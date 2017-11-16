Andy Warhol prints on display in Tyler

You have until January to soak in seldom seen Warhol Prints. Phot by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Andy Warhol is in Tyler, well sort of. Some of his work is, anyway.

The famed pop artist has several dozen signed limited prints on display at the Tyler Museum of Art on the TJC campus. And some of the pieces which you may not have seen before.

Caleb Bell is Curator of the Tyler Museum of Art and was in charge of getting his hands on and displaying the Warhols.

“I think Andy Warhol has a general appeal to the masses so I thought it would be a good show to bring in,” Bell said.

There are about 40 pieces on display.

“We’ve all seen the Campbell’s Soup cans and Marilyn and so I wanted to put together a show that focused on some work that hasn’t been as widely exhibited,” Bell revealed.

Probably the most recognizable piece is what looks like an MTV ad.

“Yeah, well the astronaut is actually one of the last works Andy Warhol did. It’s from 1987, the year he passed away,” Bell said.

Bell said it was going to be part of a history of television portfolio but it was the only image ever completed. The exhibit came from two different collections.

“One is the Centenary College in Shreveport; all the photographs are from them. And then the screen-prints are from the Cochran collection in La Grange Georgia,” Bell relayed.

And how did he get the hook-up? The good old internet.

“It’s interesting how you can really just start to find some of this stuff and it’s accessible,” Bell said.

Unfortunately, copyright issues only allow the airing of the John Wayne and the astronaut full screen but the artworks can still be viewed up-close at the museum.

It really is worth a look. There are a few one-of-a-kind artist proofs and many icons featured in the exhibit from Mickey Mouse to Bob Hallmark … oh wait, that’s Teddy Roosevelt. Sorry, Teddy.

The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2 next year.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.