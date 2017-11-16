Gregg County ponders widening Interstate 20

Growth and sheer volume of traffic has prompted one East Texas county to consider a very expensive upgrade to their stretch of Interstate 20.

The area in question is the stretch of I-20 running from Smith County through Gregg County.

Gregg County and the Texas Department of Transportation are developing a plan to widen I-20 through the county. It's a stretch that has been host to numerous accidents and fatalities over the years.

Enormous traffic volume comes through the four lanes of I-20 in Gregg County each day, and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says that's a problem.

"For Gregg County, and for Smith County for that matter, that stretch of road in I-20 accounts for the large majority of deaths on I-20," he says.

A major traffic hub between Dallas and Shreveport, the plan is to expand from four to six lanes, at a cost of $300 million.

With massive amounts of traffic coming through every day, it was considered for decades that the four lanes were adequate to carry that volume of traffic but times have changed.

"That was built in 1950. Sixty to seventy years ago. It's antiquated to the point of becoming a safety hazard. When I got here, the traffic count was like 15,000, 20,000. Now it's like 35,000" Stoudt says.

Stoudt served as the committee chair for the state organized I-20 East Texas Corridor Study.

Law enforcement officers say an expansion could help in one way.

"If we're able to go and widen I-20, create more lanes, when we do have an accident it will be a lot easier for law enforcement to manage the crash site and relieve the traffic," says Sargent Darryl Coslin of the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

But the price tag is a concern.

"Way too big for any one county. Which means you've got to start buying property you didn't acquire before. (Our) hope is that the federal government would participate in these projects. Of course, the longer it's delayed, the more it's going to cost," Stoudt says.

Stoudt says a starting point will be to work on entry and exit ramps along I-20 to relieve traffic congestion.

The proposal remains just a proposal for now and Stoudt says federal involvement will be needed.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.