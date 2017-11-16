Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Rusk County senten - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Rusk County sentenced to 99 years in prison

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Walter Todd Miller (Source: Rusk County judicial records) Walter Todd Miller (Source: Rusk County judicial records)
RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Texas man who was charged with intoxication manslaughter in Rusk County has been sentenced to 99-years in prison.

According to a post by the Rusk County & District Attorney’s Office, Walter Todd Miller, 58, was sentenced on Nov. 15, 2017, by a Rusk County Jury.

Miller was booked into the Rusk County jail on Oct. 20, 2016, for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, officials also added, “because of Mr. Miller’s criminal past, the Jury was able to return a verdict of the maximum 99 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly