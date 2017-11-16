Smith County man fine after accidentally rolling into pond near driveway

A Smith County man is ok after a mishap ended up with his vehicle in a pond.

DPS responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a pond in Smith County, at CR 132 N and CR 133, off of Old Jacksonville Highway.

A witness at the scene tells KLTV the man accidentally rolled down a hill and into a pond near his driveway.

He was not injured.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.