Food prices drop ahead of holidays

Here's some good news to digest this holiday season - food prices have dropped. So if you're on a budget you're in luck.

A traditional Thanksgiving feast will run up a $46.75 tab at the grocery store, which is down from $48.85 last year, the Texas Farm Bureau reports.

Wednesday, the TFB released their findings from the organization's Thanksgiving Meal Report. The results of the survey were gathered by 41 volunteer shoppers at stores statewide.

The TFB counts turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and pecan pie among its Top 10 Thanksgiving staples.

“Preparing large holiday meals can be expensive,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “But this year, Texans can budget a little less for the traditional Thanksgiving meal.”

Although most of the changes are small, when added up they have the potential to give shoppers' wallets a little relief.

The price of a frozen turkey is down $1.76 from previous years. This year a Young Tom Turkey costs about $17.76.

Other popular side dishes are also down. The price of sweet potatoes is down .98 percent, herb seasoning is down 2.72 percent and pie shells took a 3.92 percent dip.

But don't get too excited.

If you're a fan of pecan pie, prices aren't expected to change much since Hurricane Harvey wiped out a chunk of the Texas pecan crop.

