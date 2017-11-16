America's favorite Thanksgiving side dish just got a lot bigger

Green Giant just received a giant achievement by setting the record for the largest green bean casserole.

The Guinness Book Record was broken by Green Giant Thursday in New York City after the company successfully made a 637 pound serving of the popular side dish.

The large green bean casserole will be shared with nearly 2,000 New Yorkers through Citymeals on Wheels.

Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels, stated, "Citymeals on Wheels is grateful to Green Giant for sharing this record-breaking and delicious moment with us."

