ETX woman who assaulted deputy at strip club indicted

An East Texas woman, who was arrested after assaulting a deputy at a strip club has been indicted.

Kyla Rae Knight Jr., 24, of Whitehouse, was indicted Nov., 2 on a charge of assault against a public servant after authorities say she kicked a deputy several times while evading arrest.

Knight was arrested and charged in late September after complaints were received by police from people at a topless bar saying that a female had assaulted them inside the establishment.

Knight matched the description that the complainants had given.

Knight was taken to the establishment so the deputy could interview the complainants. During that time, Knight escaped from her handcuffs. According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin, when the deputy attempted to place them back on her wrists, she kicked the deputy several times.

According to judicial records, Knight posted a $30,000 bond for the charge.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.