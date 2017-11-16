Tyler man who allegedly struck disabled cousin with bat indicted

An East Texas man who allegedly struck his disabled cousin with a baseball bat has now been indicted.

Bobby Ray Thompson, 36, of Tyler, was indicted Nov. 2 in the 7th Judicial District Court of Smith County on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thompson was arrested on Oct. 14 after he allegedly walked into his disabled female cousin's home in the 2100 block of West Erwin Street, picked up a bat and struck her in the chest.

Officials say Thompson then left with the bat.

He remains in the Smith County Jail.

