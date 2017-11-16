Card skimming suspect indicted in Smith County

A card skimming suspect has been indicted in Tyler.

Yoslays Garcia-Torres, 34 of Houston was indicted Nov. 2 for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, a state jail felony.

On August 9, officers responded to the Walmart Super Center on Troup Highway in response to a suspicious person purchasing numerous gift cards with cloned stolen credit card information.

Officers located Torres leaving his vehicle and detained him to investigate the suspicious activity that was reported. Officers also located numerous gift cards that were determined to be purchased with stolen cloned credit card information in his possession.

Some of the stolen credit card information was linked to victims in Tyler, leading investigators to believe that the suspect gained the stolen credit card information from pump skimming.

Torres remains in the Smith County Jail. His bonds total $2,520,000.

