Copy-Affidavit: Huntington woman sent letters to, followed, threatened man she she wanted to date

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.

Julie Ann Lewis, of Huntington, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on six third-degree felony stalking charges. No bail amounts have been set on her charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, an ACSO employee took a report on Oct. 16 from a man in regard to allegations that Lewis, his neighbor, had stalked him. He was accompanied by another man.

The two men said that Lewis had been sending both of them letters in the mail or hand delivering them. The letters were about the first man, his daughter, and his girlfriend, the affidavit stated.

In the letters, Lewis claimed that the complainant had exposed himself to her and had touched her inappropriately, the affidavit stated. The letters also allegedly claimed that the man committed “indecent exposure” when he urinated in his yard.

“In some of the letters, [Lewis] states that she has sent other letters to other individuals regarding the same things,” the affidavit stated.

On Nov. 12, a n ACSO detective met with the complainant, his daughter, and other individuals who had received letters from Lewis. In some of the letters, Lewis alleged that the man and his daughter have sex with each other. In addition, Lewis allegedly wrote letters to the man’s girlfriend where said she didn’t know why they were together and that she had seen them kissing in the man’s driveway.

One of the other people the ACSO spoke to said he didn’t receive any letters from Lewis, but she would follow him around town in her car, the affidavit stated. The man told the detective that when that happened, he would drive around different areas in an effort to “lose her.”

The man told the detective that Lewis is obsessed with the victim, and he said something to the effect of, ‘If she can’t have him, no one can,’” the affidavit stated.

A woman that the ACSO detective spoke to said that she and her husband had seen Lewis’ red Toyota Corolla driving slowly by their home on several occasions, the affidavit stated. She also allegedly parked down the road or directly in front of their house to watch them.

The victim’s daughter told the detective that Lewis started stalking her and her father after her mother died about five years ago, the affidavit stated. She said that Lewis wanted to “date” her father, but he refused, the affidavit stated.

“[Lewis] began showing up at their church and telling individuals that she was going to ‘be with’ [the victim], yet [Lewis] was married,” the affidavit stated.

The victim’s daughter told the ACSO detective that Lewis started following them, their neighbors, and their friends.

“[The victim] stated she had to go to mother’s funeral alone because they did not feel safe leaving the house or her father alone due to [Lewis’] obsessive behavior,” the affidavit stated.

In addition, the victim’s daughter told the detective that the incidents have been escalating recently. According to the affidavit, the victim’s daughter said Lewis set off her car alarm every single week, sometimes in the period from 4 a.m. to daylight to keep them awake.

The woman told the ACSO detective that Lewis lives across the street from them in a small trailer.

“[The victim’s daughter] also stated that Julie will wait until they walk outside the house to leave in the morning and meet them at the fence line, screaming she is going to kill them and burn their house down,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit stated that the victim’s daughter also said that she and her father have not been able to have friends over to sit outside or have birthday parties for the young children in the family because of Lewis’ tendency to stand outside cursing and screaming that they’re “all perverts and that she is going to kill them.”

Most of the people the ACSO spoke to said they feel that Lewis has a license to carry a gun and that they fear she will hurt or kill one of them soon, the affidavit stated. Many of them allegedly said Lewis drove by their homes all hours of the night and put letters on or in their vehicles.

The victim’s daughter told the detective that Lewis has pulled a gun on them in the past and that she attacked her daughter with an ax.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s daughter said, at one point, Lewis was arrested and taken to a mental hospital. After she was allegedly released three days later, she allegedly sent them a letter in the mail that thanked them for the “vacation.”

Later on Nov. 12, a couple called the ACSO detective and told him that Lewis had followed them after they had left the victim’s house, the affidavit stated.

The woman told the detective that Lewis was allegedly screaming out her window and honking the horn in an effort to get them to pull over. In the middle of the phone call, the woman told the ACSO that someone was beating on their front door and that it was Lewis, the affidavit stated.

When the ACSO detective went to the scene, he found Lewis’ car parked outside the couple’s house. At a question about what she was doing, Lewis allegedly responded, “Just talking.”

After the detective read Lewis her Miranda rights, she laughed and asked if he was arresting her, the affidavit stated. She also allegedly asked him questions about the case and made numerous statements about “not having a gun.”

The ACSO detective asked for permission to search Lewis’ car, and he found a large box in its trunk that contained numerous letters and envelopes addressed to different individuals, along with notes that appeared to be dates, times, and names of different individuals and what they were doing on those specific dates, the affidavit stated.

“It appeared that [Lewis] was ‘keeping tabs’ on different people, and when asked about this, she admitted she was watching different people, and she admitted to sending the letters about [the victim].”

The ACSO detective gave Lewis a criminal trespass warning, and she left the scene.

Later, the detective got another phone call from the victim’s daughter, who said that Lewis set off the alarm on her vehicle at about 1 a.m. and had been screaming profanities and death threats at them over the weekend, the affidavit stated. The woman also told the detective that she and her father were growing increasingly concerned about their safety because she noticed a red dot laser pointing inside their home and was worried it was attached to a rifle, the affidavit stated.

The victim’s girlfriend told the ACSO that Lewis has been following her and leaving her letters for the last few months, the affidavit stated. Lewis also allegedly sent letters to the woman’s employer and has called the employer on the office phone.

In addition, the victim’s girlfriend showed the detective surveillance video from her home that showed an unknown vehicle drive in front of her house and park at about 1:59 a.m. on Nov. 11, the affidavit stated. The victim’s girlfriend told the ACSO detective that she is scared for her life and those of the other people Lewis has been targeting.

