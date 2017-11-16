Watch live: ICE to hold press conference about MS-13 gang - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Watch live: ICE to hold press conference about MS-13 gang

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) -

Federal officials are set to discuss the outcome of a national ICE operation targeting MS-13 gang members and associates.

The operation was led by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations team.

The press conference is set for noon Thursday. Mobile users click here to watch live.

Those expected to speak include:

  • Tom Homan, ICE Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director
  • Derek Benner, HSI Deputy Executive Associate Director (EAD) and Senior Official Performing the Duties of EAD
  • Francis Cissna, Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
  • Scott Luck, Deputy Chief, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP)
  • David Rybicki, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, DOJ Criminal Division 

