Watch live: ICE to hold press conference about MS-13 gang

Federal officials are set to discuss the outcome of a national ICE operation targeting MS-13 gang members and associates.

The operation was led by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations team.

The press conference is set for noon Thursday. Mobile users click here to watch live.

Those expected to speak include:

Tom Homan, ICE Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director

Derek Benner, HSI Deputy Executive Associate Director (EAD) and Senior Official Performing the Duties of EAD

Francis Cissna, Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

Scott Luck, Deputy Chief, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP)

David Rybicki, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, DOJ Criminal Division

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.