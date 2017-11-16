Tyler man sentenced for intoxication manslaughter for wreck that killed teen

A Tyler man has pleaded guilty in the intoxicated driving death which killed a teen-aged man on Super Bowl Sunday.

Michael Christopher Fielder Sr., 47, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to intoxication manslaughter for the death of Gabriel Cocolan, 19. As part of a plea agreement, he accepted a ten-year sentence, in Judge Christi Kennedy’s court on Thursday, according to judicial records.

On Feb. 5, just before 10:30 p.m., Fielder was traveling south down Main Street in Lindale. Witnesses say Fielder's vehicle crossed the center line and struck Cocolan's pickup, which was heading north.

Fielder was arrested on the charge on June 19.

Related: Tyler man charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal wreck that killed teen

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.