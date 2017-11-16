Longview police hold fundraiser for officer with cancer

Here is your Red Zone, High School Football Playoff Edition forecast for this evening.More >>
Here is your Red Zone, High School Football Playoff Edition forecast for this evening.More >>
Upshur County District Attorney: Shanon Carroll Wiess, 48, of Gladewater, Texas, pled guilty this morning to the first-degree felony offense of Sexual Assault, which occurred in Upshur County on August 28, 2015.More >>
Upshur County District Attorney: Shanon Carroll Wiess, 48, of Gladewater, Texas, pled guilty this morning to the first-degree felony offense of Sexual Assault, which occurred in Upshur County on August 28, 2015.More >>
Brownsboro ISD police have arrested a Chandler man accused of showing nude images of an underage girl to other students in school.More >>
Brownsboro ISD police have arrested a Chandler man accused of showing nude images of an underage girl to other students in school.More >>
Traffic is delayed following a 3 vehicle accident located at the 300th block of East Hawkins Parkway in Longview.More >>
Traffic is delayed following a 3 vehicle accident located at the 300th block of East Hawkins Parkway in Longview.More >>