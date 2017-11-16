Longview police hold fundraiser for officer with cancer

Longview police are planning a fundraiser today for one of their own who is fighting Stage 4 cancer.

Damon Weaver works for the department as an information and technology systems specialist. Weaver has worked for the department for seven years. Weaver previously served in the U.S. Marine Corp in the 1990s. He is married and has three sons.

The police department is hosting a hot dog fundraiser on his behalf. Plates are $10 and will go toward medical expenses. Weaver will not be able to attend the event. The department says he'll be in Dallas for post-operative procedures.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview, Texas.

"The men and women of the Longview Police Department are proud to stand beside Damon and his family and show our support during this battle for his life," LPD said in a post on social media.

