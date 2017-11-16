'Soda bribe' recipient gets special delivery from Tyler police

The woman who was bribed into going to the hospital by Tyler police, with a 'Big Red' soda, now has plenty to drink.

The 76-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on Halloween night after falling in her home.

Officer Charles Johnson and Sergeant Zack Noble with the Tyler Police Department were called to assist with the welfare check.

According to Tyler police, when officers arrived at the residence, the woman had been on the floor for an unknown amount of time. She had been scooting around her residence because she did not have the strength to stand. She didn't have any life-threatening injuries but the officers still encouraged her to go to the hospital just in case.

She refused to go with EMS for treatment, and instead told officers, "All I need is a big Red to drink and I will be fine."

The officers didn't want to leave for fear the woman needed further attention, so Noble decided to make a special deal with her. Noble told the woman that if she would go with EMS to the hospital, he would personally go to the store, he would buy her a Big Red and he would bring it to her.

Johnson admitted he thought his partner was bluffing to try and get the woman to cooperate. Turns out, he wasn't telling a white lie.

The woman finally agreed and went with EMS to the hospital. Minutes after her arrival, Noble showed up with an ice cold Big Red, just for her.

According to Tyler Police, several media markets across the country picked up this sweet story.

Now thanks to Eric Fuselier, with Tyler Beverages, Inc., and the Tyler Police Department, she now has plenty of her favorite soda to drink. She even got a T-shirt with the Big Red logo on the front.

She was advised not to drink it all in one sitting.

