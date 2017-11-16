Henderson County traffic stop ends in arrests, woman with meth, man with warrants

Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Henderson County, one for possession of meth, the other for outstanding warrants.

Michele Myers, 48, and Charles Myers, 34 both of Tyler were arrested early Thursday morning.

The suspects were leaving a game room, according to the sheriff's office, and were pulled over by a deputy for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy searched the vehicle and Michele was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia commonly used to smoke the drug.

Michele was charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Henderson County Jail on an $8,500 bond. Charles was charged with two outstanding warrants for gambling and failure to appear out of Henderson County. He's being held in the Henderson County Jail on nearly $2,000 bond.

