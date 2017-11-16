Oncor reporting nearly 500 people without power in Northeast Tyler

Oncor is reporting nearly 500 people are without power right now in Smith County.

The outages were reported in Northeast Tyler, on Highway 271.

Oncor tells KLTV they are aware of the outage and have crews working to make repairs at this time. It appears the cause is burnt wire, although they don't know what caused it to burn.

A restoration time of 30-45 minutes is expected.

