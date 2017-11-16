Kilgore to kick off holiday season with lighting of iconic oil derricks

One of the most unique holiday traditions in East Texas will light up the night sky in Kilgore on Thursday.

The city's iconic oil derricks, which are covered in Christmas lights, will be turned on for the first time this season. For more than two decades, each derrick has been topped by a giant lighted star, with one cross somewhere among the 75 towers.

A Very Derrick Christmas kicks off in downtown at World's Richest Acre Park at 5:00 p.m. The official lighting is scheduled for 5:50 p.m.

Activities for the entire family are planned until 8:00 p.m., including story time and visits with Santa Claus, a foam snowball fight, food vendors, live music, a performance by the Kilgore College Rangerettes, and much more.

"We have a three story tall inflatable mountain that we call Snowzilla," said Amanda Nobles, a member of Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation. That will be available for children and adults. We will have children's karaoke for Christmas. We will have arts and crafts and all kinds of games with prizes."

Several street closures are planned for Thursday afternoon in downtown Kilgore.

Beginning at 1 p.m., North Commerce Street will be closed between East Main Street and East Sabine Street, as well as North Kilgore Street, between East Main Street and East North Street.

