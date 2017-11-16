Gladewater police searching for robbery suspect

Gladewater police are asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect.

According to officials with the police department, around 4 p.m. Wednesday a robbery occurred in the 2200 block of Hendricks Street.

The possible suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing light-colored clothing with possible marks or signs of a fight. He is 5'4" and approximately 150 pounds.

Gladewater police say the suspect was reported to be driving a light tan, older model Lincoln four-door car or something similar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gladewater Police Department.

