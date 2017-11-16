Freedom Fighters: Joe Hudson

"It was a time of awakening for our country; war was raging in earnest and the United States was trying its utmost to stay out of the conflict."

In this way, Joe Hudson begins his book about World War II and his role in the war.

"Then on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor while peace talks were being conducted in Washington."

Hudson had joined the Navy as a 19-year-old college freshman in 1943. He was hoping to fly and fly he did, but not as the pilot of his two-man crew dive bomber, but as it's gunner - radar man.

"They said it was the most dangerous thing a man could do."

Taking off from the deck of the U.S.S. Randolph in the South Pacific, Hudson's group of planes was the first to hit Japan from a carrier base.

"Of course Tokyo was pretty bad. There was a lot of anti-aircraft there. We lost one of our bombers there and one of the gunners got a shrapnel wound, hit in the head."

The attack on Japan was in February and with snow on the ground, Hudson says he almost froze to death in his open cockpit.

"My oxygen mask froze to my face."

After Tokyo came the invasion of Iwo Jima.

"I was there on D-Day, Iwo Jima and then I got to see what an invasion looked like."

What Hudson saw that day was far from pretty. Bursting shells and blood-stained sand, bits and pieces of landing crafts, fragments from a shattered flag, and even from shattered bodies, broken Kamikaze planes floating in the water; all symbols of war, a war that Hudson fought so long ago.

After the invasion of Iwo Jima came Chi Chi Jima.

"You think you've been through some stuff but when we got to Chi Chi Jima, that's an island close to Iwo Jima, where most of the ships anchor because they could get the supplies."

Soon after landing in Chi Chi Jima, Hudson was sent home on the furlough and before embarking on his next assignment to Japan, the war ended.

At the age of 93, Joe Hudson wonders if never being able to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot is all that bad after all.

"I know a lot about airplanes but I might not have been good at that and maybe the good Lord put me where I needed to be."

