Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. A few sprinkles are possible this morning with maybe an isolated shower later in the day. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with south winds gusting to 20-25 mph. The next cold front arrives Saturday morning. A slight chance for a few showers early in the day, then clearing skies by afternoon. North winds will gust up to 30 mph behind the front Saturday afternoon. Cooler temperatures are expected late in the weekend and will continue into next week. Monday morning's low temperatures could dip into the 30s before warming to near normal in the mid 60s by afternoon.

