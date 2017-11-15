TJC men's and women's soccer win in overtime

What an exciting and drama filled day for the TJC women's and men's soccer teams at their respective national tournaments. Both squads won their opening round games on Monday and they came through again today, but it took overtime on both occasions!

The women won 2 to 1 over Harford Community College, while the men took down Indian Hills 2 to 1.

Next up, the national semifinals.



