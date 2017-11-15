New Diana's Sampson wins player of the week

In other high school football news, one East Texan has received state wide recognition for his efforts last Friday night. New Diana's Jackson Sampson is the Week 11 Class 3A Built Ford Tough player of the week.



In a 42 to 39 win over Paul Pewitt, Sampson threw for over 350 yards and four touchdowns, including the game winner with a minute to play.

On the year, the senior quarterback has thrown for over 3,600 yards and 47 touchdowns. With the week 11 victory, the Eagles claimed their first district

championship in 15 years. New Diana opens the playoffs Thursday night against Winona.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.