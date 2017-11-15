New Diana's Sampson wins player of the week

The Lufkin Panthers have not made it past the first round of the football playoffs since 2012. The team this year has a different feel to it and is hopeful that stat will be erased Friday night when they host Rockwall-Heath in the Bi-District Round of the 6A playoffs.More >>
Our Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round of the playoffs features an all East Texas showdown between Mineola and Hughes Springs. The Yellowjackets are the Class 3A Division I defending state champions, but oddly enough the Mustangs enter the contest with the better record in 2017.More >>
After a long-fought court battle, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has withdrawn his appeal of a six-game suspension.More >>
