Mineola and Hughes Springs to square off in the Red Zone Game of the Week

Our Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round of the playoffs features an all East Texas showdown between Mineola and Hughes Springs.



The Yellowjackets are the Class 3A Division I defending state champions, but oddly enough the Mustangs enter the contest with the better record in 2017.

With that said, three of Mineola's five losses this year are to 4A opponents, so this squad is battle tested. Junior quarterback Shaw Franklin has improved as the season has progressed. The first year starter has racked up over 2,200 yards and 21 touchdowns.



For the Yellowjackets to make a run at another state title, they will first have to find a way to slow down the Mustangs running game, which all starts

with star Tra Craver who has over 1,300 yards.



As for the giant target on its back, Mineola is just excited to be in the postseason and ready to compete.



