National Clean Out Your Fridge Day comes just in time for holiday season

November 15 is National Clean Out Your Fridge Day, and most may find it hard to get excited about that. Cleaning out the refrigerator is not anyone's idea of fun, let's face it. However, it's a necessary task, and especially helpful (and somewhat satisfying) just before the holidays, when your in-laws are likely going to be poking around in your kitchen looking for snacks.

You'll need lots of clean, empty space in your fridge to store the turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, pies and other holiday treats before the meal, as well as afterward, when you want to keep all those delicious leftovers fresh and safe to eat.



Here are some tips to help you get your refrigerator clean and shiny again:

Take everything out of the fridge, shelf by shelf, and throw away all moldy, wilted, or otherwise expired food. Read labels to check expiration dates, or if it looks or smells weird, toss it.

Completely wipe down the inside of the refrigerator, using a food-safe cleaner (even a vinegar and water mixture will clean well)

Get rid of anything you haven't used in a while. That lemon curd that you bought last April but never finished should probably go.

Vacuum in and around the fridge. Underneath the fridge you'll likely find a treasure trove of Cheerios and cat treats that need to be sucked up.

Line drawers with shelf liners or even paper towels to absorb moisture and crumbs so that the next cleaning is even easier.

Once you have successfully completed the cleaning, you can put back the things you have left that are still safe to eat. Then go grocery shopping to get everything you will need to enjoy the holiday season with your favorite people.



