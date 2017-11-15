National Clean Out Your Fridge Day comes just in time for holiday season

November 15 is National Clean Out Your Fridge Day, and most may find it hard to get excited about that. Cleaning out the refrigerator is not anyone's idea of fun, let's face it. However, it's a necessary task, and especially helpful (and somewhat satisfying) just before the holidays, when your in-laws are likely going to be poking around in your kitchen looking for snacks.
You'll need lots of clean, empty space in your fridge to store the turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, pies and other holiday treats before the meal, as well as afterward, when you want to keep all those delicious leftovers fresh and safe to eat.
Here are some tips to help you get your refrigerator clean and shiny again:
Once you have successfully completed the cleaning, you can put back the things you have left that are still safe to eat. Then go grocery shopping to get everything you will need to enjoy the holiday season with your favorite people.
