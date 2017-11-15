Autopsy leads to murder suspects arrested in Pittsburg

After weeks of waiting to find out what took an East Texas man’s life, the autopsy came back, and said it was murder.

Camp County authorities had been investigating the death of a 24 year old man from Pittsburg since September. The autopsy report shed light on what had eluded investigators for weeks.

It was September 24 that a group of friends gathered at a downtown Pittsburg business. Among them was 24-year-old Saul Martinez. Investigators say the group then moved to a location on County Road 3211 outside of Pittsburg where an altercation occurred. Hours later, Martinez was dead.



"We hate to see tragic events that occur like this, and Saul was very important to our community," says Pittsburg resident Clint Hardeman.



"It's devastating and a tragedy, especially when you’re at a young age like that," said Gary Harkey.



The timeline of events September 24:



5:30 p.m. - The initial call.



7:30 p.m. - Martinez is pronounced dead.



But there were no visible serious injuries to Martinez. Investigators didn't know how he died.



Last week, autopsy results returned showing asphyxiation, indicating homicide.

Warrants were issued for Christian Omar Garcia, 25, Leticia Nohely Ramirez, 21, Luis Osvaldo Ramirez 23, and Mario Perez Tovar 22.



November 8, Tovar surrendered, and a day later the three other suspects surrendered.

Motive is unknown.



"You never know what the future would hold, the possibilities that young person could have had for our community," Hardeman says.



Martinez was married and expecting his first child.

The four suspects remain in the Camp county jail, each with bonds of $500,000.



