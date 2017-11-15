International ALERT Academy helps in search after remains found near Tyler

Tyler police are responding to a wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>
Tyler police are responding to a wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>
Andy Warhol is in Tyler, well sort of. Some of his work is, anyway. The famed pop artist has several dozen signed limited prints on display at the Tyler Museum of Art on the TJC campus. And some of the pieces which you may not have seen before.More >>
Andy Warhol is in Tyler, well sort of. Some of his work is, anyway. The famed pop artist has several dozen signed limited prints on display at the Tyler Museum of Art on the TJC campus. And some of the pieces which you may not have seen before.More >>
Growth and sheer volume of traffic has prompted one East Texas county to consider a very expensive upgrade to their stretch of Interstate 20.More >>
Growth and sheer volume of traffic has prompted one East Texas county to consider a very expensive upgrade to their stretch of Interstate 20.More >>
A Texas man who was charged with intoxication manslaughter in Rusk County has been sentenced to 99-years in prison.More >>
A Texas man who was charged with intoxication manslaughter in Rusk County has been sentenced to 99-years in prison.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.More >>