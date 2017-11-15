ETX prisoner who beat guard to death sentenced to death row - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

ETX prisoner who beat guard to death sentenced to death row

Billy Joel Tracy, 37 (Source: Texas Department of Corrections) Billy Joel Tracy, 37 (Source: Texas Department of Corrections)

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) - A Northeast Texas jury has sent a prison inmate to death row for the 2015 beating death of a corrections officer who was escorting him to a cell.

The same Bowie County jury last week convicted 39-year-old Billy Joel Tracy of capital murder for the slaying of Timothy Davison. Evidence showed the attack occurred as Davison was escorting the handcuffed Tracy from a dayroom back to his cell at the Telford Unit outside New Boston.

Investigators said Tracy slipped one hand out of a cuff, grabbed Davison's tray slot bar and used it to beat the officer. The bars are used to manipulate the opening in cell doors at mealtime.

RELATED: Memorial set for Telford officer killed in alleged inmate attack

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly