ETX prisoner who beat guard to death sentenced to death row

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) - A Northeast Texas jury has sent a prison inmate to death row for the 2015 beating death of a corrections officer who was escorting him to a cell.

The same Bowie County jury last week convicted 39-year-old Billy Joel Tracy of capital murder for the slaying of Timothy Davison. Evidence showed the attack occurred as Davison was escorting the handcuffed Tracy from a dayroom back to his cell at the Telford Unit outside New Boston.

Investigators said Tracy slipped one hand out of a cuff, grabbed Davison's tray slot bar and used it to beat the officer. The bars are used to manipulate the opening in cell doors at mealtime.

