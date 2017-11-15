2 arrested, one at-large in Palestine burglary

Two people have been arrested and one remains at large after a burglary in Palestine.

Tyler Lee Patterson, 18, and Ladonna Lopez, 26, both of Palestine, were arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.

Palestine police say the two are involved in a southside neighborhood burglary.

Patterson is being held in the Anderson County Jail on a $300,000 bond. Lopez is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Wednesday afternoon, police said they were searching for a third person in the case - Bridgette Hood, 25.

Hood has a warrant for her arrest for the charge of theft. Palestine Police Department says she may be connected to a string of offenses on the city's south side.

To provide information on her whereabouts, contact 903-729-2254.

