Ezekiel Elliott withdraws appeal, will serve suspension

After a long-fought court battle, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has withdrawn his appeal of a six-game suspension.

The running back will serve his full suspension, according to NFL.com.

The move follows a back-and-forth battle between Elliott's attorneys and the NFL. Attorneys for Elliott were attempting to convince a three-judge panel to grant him an injunction.

The suspension dates back to a year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations from his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. After the investigation wrapped in August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott, saying he violated the league’s conduct policy.

The decision means Elliott will serve out the remaining five games his suspension and he won't be eligible to play until Week 16 when the Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24, NFL.com reports. Elliott did not play Sunday when the Cowboys fell to the Falcons.

NFL.com shared a statement from Elliott's lawyers:

"In consultation with the NFL Players Association and his lawyers, and after careful deliberation and review of the recent Second Circuit decisions, Mr. Elliott has decided to forego any further appeals and will serve the remaining suspension. This decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape. Mr. Elliott's desire for closure in this matter is in his best interests, as well as the best interests of his teammates, family and friends. This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing, and Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by him and his team resulted in the disclosure of many hidden truths regarding this matter, as well public exposure of the NFL's mismanagement of its disciplinary process. Mr. Elliott will maximize this time away from the game and come back even stronger both on and off the field. He intends to release a final personal statement in the upcoming weeks and until then we have no further comment."

