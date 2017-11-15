At least one injured after wreck involving Longview ISD bus

Longview police responded to a wreck involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of High and Hopkins streets.

Police say Longview ISD Bus No. 84 had come to a stop with two vehicles behind them. The third vehicle ran into the middle vehicle, which caused it to collide with the bus, according to Sgt. Shane McCarter.

More than 20 students were on board the bus, but McCarter says no students were reported injured.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Longview ISD spokesperson Matthew Prosser said the driver of the bus was also taken to a hospital to be treated. Prosser said the bus was transporting students from Bramlette Elementary.

Prosser said a text was also sent to the students' parents and an alternate bus is en route to transport students home.

Longview police say no one has been cited in the wreck.

