Traffic Alert: FM 849 Bridge at I-20 remains closed after being hit by truck

The bridge at FM 849 and I-20 in Hideaway remains closed after sustaining substantial damage when it was hit Tuesday morning by a truck carrying a tank vessel.

TxDOT is evaluating the structural condition of the bridge based on bridge engineers inspections to determine the best course of action.

I-20 eastbound was reduced to one lane Tuesday for several hours after the incident because the vessel landed in the eastbound inside lane after being knocked off the truck. The concrete barrier dividing the eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as some westbound pavement, was also damaged. The vessel was removed from the scene around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

It has been determined that it is unsafe to open the bridge to traffic until repairs or replacement is complete.

