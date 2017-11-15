DPS arrests one after chase ensues in Henderson County

DPS arrested one person after a chase began in Henderson County this afternoon.

Karalyn Nicole Collins, 28, of West Park, Fl. was arrested and charged with evading arrest.

A trooper spotted a silver Toyota Camry traveling westbound on SH-31 in Henderson County and stopped the driver for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver on the shoulder of the highway, the passenger, Collins, slid into the drivers' seat and fled the scene.

Collins continued driving west on SH-31, traveling into Navarro County and through the city of Kerens. Collins then turned back eastbound on SH-21 before having a tired deflated due to a successful spike deployment, according to DPS.

Collins then struck an unmarked Kerens Police Department squad car before coming to a stop on SH-31, just west of CR-1405.

The officer was not injured.

Collins was taken into custody without further incident and was found to have outstanding warrants in Florida for 3rd-degree grand theft auto and possession of cannabis, 20 grams or less

DPS says The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

