Four suspects charged with murder for death of Pittsburg man

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Pittsburg man.

Christian Omar Garcia 25, Leticia Nohely Ramirez 21, Luis Osvaldo Ramirez 23, Mario Perez Tovar 22 have all been charged with murder in Camp County.

Saul Martinez was found dead at a residence on Sept. 24 in the Pittsburg area off of County Road 3211.

Police arrived on the scene after responding to a disturbance call and found Martinez dead with no visible severe injuries.

An autopsy was requested. After several weeks, the Sheriff's Office has revealed the results of the autospy that show Martinez died of homicide asphyxia.

According to the sheriff's office, it is believed that Martinez was killed during an altercation between the suspects.

All four suspects are being held in the Camp County Jail on $500,000 bond each.

