Lindale PD identifies Mississippi woman killed in fatal I-20 wreck

Authorities have identified the woman who died at the scene of a fatal Lindale wreck on I-20 earlier this week.

According to Sgt., Michael Lazarine with Lindale PD, Sydney Pucheu, 23, of Mississippi was killed at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

Authorities received a call about 12:12 p.m., Monday in regards to a wreck on I-20 and FM 849. Lazarine said the wreck occurred when Pucheu’s Chevy Tahoe crashed into the 18-wheeler causing it to bump into a vehicle in front of it.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, identified as Glenn Wilkerson was not injured, according to Lazarine.

At this time, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Lindale PD are investigating to determine what transpired the wreck.

Related story:

Lindale PD confirms fatality in wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-20, FM 849

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.